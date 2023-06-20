Kraków restaurant wins Michelin expert’s hearts, gets awarded two stars

This year’s edition of the prestigious Michelin Guide, published on Monday, is a cause for joy above all for Kraków’s Bottiglieria 1881 restaurant, as it was the first in Poland to receive as many as two Michelin Stars.



The restaurant had already received many positive reviews in previous years, when it boasted a single star. Experts of the Guide appreciated the simplicity of the menu and the original approach and craftsmanship of the dishes representing Polish cuisine.

“We are thrilled to announce Poland’s first ever Two MICHELIN Star

restaurant,” they wrote.

What’s more, this year’s edition features two new places awarded one Michelin star. They are the Poznań restaurant Muga and the Warsaw-based NUTA.

Six other Polish restaurants, in turn, received the Bib Gourmand distinction, which is awarded for the favorable ratio of food quality to price.

Experts of the “Michelin Guide” gave positive recommendations to a total of 49 Polish restaurants in this year’s edition. They also evaluated the gastronomic offer in Poznan for the first time, where as many as 11 restaurants won their tastebuds.

Michelin stars are among the most desired distinctions in the culinary world. Inspectors can give one, two or three stars.