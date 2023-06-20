Massive search for Titanic tourist submersible with billionaires onboard underway

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes searched on Monday for a submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern Canada while taking tourists to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, officials said.

Titanic tourist submersible craft vanishes, rescue mission underway

see more

The U.S. Coast Guard said there was one pilot and four passengers on board and that the vessel had the capacity to be submerged for 96 hours, but it was unclear whether it was still underwater or had surfaced and was unable to communicate.

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes have swarmed the area about 1,450 km east of Cape Cod, some dropping sonar buoys that can monitor to a depth of 3,962 meters, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters on Monday.

“It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” Mauger said.

“We are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board… Going into this evening we will continue to fly aircraft and move additional vessels,” he added.

The admiral further mentioned that officials have also been reaching out to commercial vessels for help.

"It is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area," says Rear Adm. John Mauger of the US Coast Guard.

Here's the latest as US and Canada intensify search for the submersible that went missing during a Titanic shipwreck tour https://t.co/uduKXKHw5Z pic.twitter.com/gZlunlkZEf

— Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) June 20, 2023

The private company that operates the submarine, OceanGate Expeditions, said in a statement on Monday that it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those on board.

Billionaires onboard

British billionaire Hamish Harding is among the passengers, according to a social media post from a relative.

Among the missing Titanic exploration submarine crew is billionaire Hamish Harding

Who flew to space on a Blue Origin rocket this time last year pic.twitter.com/ZtadprJYtz

— Latest in space (@latestinspace) June 20, 2023

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were also on board, their family said in a statement.

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety,” the statement said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier on Twitter that a boat on the surface – the Polar Prince – lost contact with the submarine, called the Titan, about one hour and 45 minutes after it began diving toward the site of the Titanic’s wreckage on Sunday morning.