UN expert calls Taliban treatment of women ‘gender apartheid’

On Monday, a UN expert said that the treatment of Afghan women and girls by the Taliban could amount to “gender apartheid” with their rights being gravely breached by the country’s authorities.



According to Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, “grave, systematic and institutionalised discrimination against women and girls is at the heart of Taliban ideology and rule, which also gives rise to concerns that they may be responsible for gender apartheid,” he told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The UN’s definition of gender apartheid is ”economic and social sexual discrimination against individuals because of their gender or sex.”

“We have pointed to the need for more exploration of gender apartheid, which is not currently an international crime, but could become so,” Bennett told reporters on the sidelines of the Council. “It appears if one applies the definition of apartheid, which at the moment is for race, to the situation in Afghanistan and use sex instead of race, then there seem to be strong indications pointing towards that.”

The United Nations and Western Institutions were then accused of “propaganda” by a Taliban spokesperson who said their administration was implementing Islamic laws. “Richard Bennett’s report on the situation in Afghanistan is a part of such propaganda, which does not reflect the realities,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Women’s independence and rights were greatly decreased – including including their ability to attend high school and university – when The Taliban seized power in August 2021.

In a report covering July to December 2022. Bennett found in March that the treatment of women by the Talibans in Afghanistan “may amount to gender persecution, a crime against humanity”.

“These serious deprivations of women’s and girls’ fundamental rights and the harsh enforcement by the de facto authorities of their restrictive measures may constitute the crime against humanity of gender persecution,” Bennett reiterated on Monday.

A ban on Afghan women working for the UN have been enforced by the Talibans in April this year.

Taliban authorities say they respect women’s rights following their strict interpretation of Islamic law.