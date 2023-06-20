You are here
Rock Rachon: 'As Ukraine is getting closer to victory, it's going to be more difficult'

Rock Rachon: ‘As Ukraine is getting closer to victory, it’s going to be more difficult’

Joe Lindsley joins us on Monday’s episode to talk about the situation in the backlines with the UA offensive ongoing. The American journalist living and reporting from Ukraine tells us about the losses of the UA, which are absorbed by the slowly advancing Ukrainian offensive. Joe also comments on the African leaders having travelled to Ukraine and Russia on a peace mission. We also discuss we the UA needs new Western tech and weapons now, to finish the offensive quickly and with the least number of losses.

