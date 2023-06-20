Poland dominates Europe’s parcel market: daily

The courier market in Poland is growing at a double-digit rate. The driving force of its rapid development is parcel collection machines, the “Rzeczospolita” daily wrote on Monday.



According to the newspaper, Poland is the absolute European leader in the OOH (out of home) market, i.e. parcel delivery outside the home (not by courier to the door, but to pick-up points: stores or parcel machines).

“According to data from Unlimited Parcel Intelligence, there are about 38 potential places to pick up e-shopping within a range of 10,000 inhabitants in Poland. In comparison, in the Czech Republic, which is in second place, it’s about 34, in the UK – 15, and in Germany – 8,” Rzeczpospolita wrote.

“This rich palette of possibilities favors e-shopping. Analysts point out that the Polish courier market has resisted the ‘post-covid’ slump. The sector’s revenues – according to the Office of Electronic Communications – grew by 17 percent in 2022,” it added.

The daily pointed out that “the driving force behind the market, which is already worth more than PLN 9.5 bn (EUR 2.13bn), seems to be OOH solutions.”

“The latest Last Mile Experts report shows that in the absolute number of pick-up points, mainly stores cooperating with operators, where parcels can be picked up, we are surpassed only by the British, Italians, French and Germans. We have almost 30 thousand of them,” it explained.

“However, if you look at the number of parcel machines – we [Poland] are the absolute hegemon on the continent, because we have almost 29,000 such machines, almost twice as many as the Great Britain, which is second in the ranking,” Rzeczpospolita emphasized.

“Convenience has become an integral part of customers’ expectations when shopping – they want not only fast and free delivery, but also the freedom to choose when and where it should take place,” assessed Professor Arkadiusz Kawa, managing director at the Lukasiewicz Research Network – Institute of Logistics and Warehousing.

He drew attention to the fact that currently more than half of the shipments in Poland go precisely to OOH points.