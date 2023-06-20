Scorching heat in India kills 166 people

Soaring temperatures have left nearly 170 people dead in two northern states of India in recent days, according to Indian media on Monday.

As crowds of people swarm into hospitals, the shortage of medical resources and widespread power and water outages have worsened the situation.

According to the India Meteorological Department, recent temperatures have been consistently above average, with the highest reaching 43.5 degrees Celsius. The Indian government has issued high-temperature warnings in Uttar Pradesh and other places.

Take a look at the top hottest places in India. Check out if your city has made it to the list. #temperature #skymet #summer #heatwave #India #Odisha #UttarPradesh #Bihar #Jharkhand #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/TctKxuBUoI

— Skymet (@SkymetWeather) June 20, 2023

Local media and health officials reported that 119 died in the Uttar Pradesh state in northern India and 47 in neighboring Bihar state.

Many hospitals have been overcrowded, with medical staff working around the clock.

Heat-related deaths

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, heat-related deaths are mainly caused by “potentially deadly illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke”.

However, heatwaves can also “contribute to deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and other forms of cardiovascular disease.”

The agency also adds that there are certain groups of people most vulnerable to heat-related deaths, these consist of “adults aged 65 and older”, children, and people with “cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses”.