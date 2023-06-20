Russia strikes cities across Ukraine in overnight air attack

Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities from east to west, forcing most of the country to spend the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.

Ukraine targets initial USD 40 bln for ‘Green Marshall Plan’

Ukraine is seeking up to USD 40 billion to fund the first part of a “Green Marshall Plan” to rebuild its economy, including developing a coal-free…

see more

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that according to preliminary information, Ukraine’s air defense systems shot down 28 out of 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched.

About 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed by the forces and our air defense in the airspace around Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Another massive air attack on the capital,” Popko said.

The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 700,000 people and 70 km (43 miles) from the border with the NATO country of Poland, said Russia hit a “critical infrastructure” in the city, sparking a fire.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia’s raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

There were no casualties reported in Zaporizhzhia.

The top military command said that Russia launched seven missiles in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary reports.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.