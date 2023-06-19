Islamism: The ideologization of a religion

In the twentieth- century, the world faced two major totalitarian threats: Fascism, led by Nazi Germany, and Communism, spearheaded by the Soviet Union. Following World War II, Fascism declined with the defeat of the Axis forces, and Communism lost most of its global influence after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Something had to fill the vacuum.



Why Secularism Fails in the Muslim World

In 1799, an Indian Muslim named Mirza Abu Talib, who worked as a tax collector, went on a visit to London in order to learn more about the country…

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was met with great euphoria amongst the Western nations. No longer will there be any global ideological conflicts, argued the American political scientist Francis Fukuyama, as western Liberalism has ultimately triumphed. “We may be witnessing the end of history as such,” he wrote, “that is, the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.”The future will be devoted, he felt, not to great exhilarating struggles over ideas but rather to resolving mundane economic and technical problems.

But the jubilation was short-lived.There were already some minor events soon after Fukuyama first wrote his “End of History” essay in 1989 that undermined this “universalism” fantasy, but the most significant challenge to this optimistic theory came 12 years later.On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four American commercial airliners, crashing the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. While the fall of the Berlin Wall had given rise to a belief in a liberal future of peace and prosperity, the collapse of the Twin Towers, by contrast, kindled the fear of a rampant new fanaticism that threatened our lives and civilization in an especially insidious way. It seemed as if a new totalitarianism was on the horizon, one that bore an uncanny resemblance to its two precursors, Fascism and Communism. There was, however, one aspect that distinguished this new threat from the preceding two: this one did not claim to be secular in nature, but instead purported to be based on a religious faith.Its adherents chanted religious slogans before they murdered innocent people. Their goal was not to create a perfect race or a classless society but to establish God’s kingdom on Earth.

This was the threat of Political Islam, also known as Islamism. Ideologically, it was similar to the other two totalitarian ideologies.The only difference was that this one sought its legitimacy on religious grounds. The similarities between the three ideologies have been explored by Hendrik Hansen and Peter Kainz. They observe that although the three ideologies differ in their end goals, they still follow a similar structure. All three begin with the assumption that an evil power has brought humanity to the verge of disaster and threatens its existence. In such a situation, it is the job of a particular group which is the personification of good, to rescue the world from this disaster and eradicate the evil force. This group will then realize the utopia of the classless society (Marxism), the natural race struggle (Nazism), or the purified society of the followers of the true faith (Islamism).

Islamism; what is it?

In my last article, I argued that Islam, unlike Christianity, entails no dichotomy between politics and religion. So, can one argue that Islamists, who are determined to impose Sharia law and establish an Islamic state, are doing something new which is at odds with classical Islam? Perhaps, they are more sincere Muslims, given their activism, at times even violence, for the establishment of Islamic rule? I maintain that this assessment is not correct. While it is true that Islam has no space for the secular, it does not mean that Islam amounts to some obscure political ideology whose primary concern is to solve matters pertaining to the temporal world. As is the case with most religions, Islam’s fundamental claim is not to offer paradise on earth but to enable mankind to attain paradise in the world yet to come.

Islamism, however, is a new interpretation of Islam that emerged in the twentieth century, and which endeavored to define Islam primarily as a political system in keeping with the major ideologies of that time (Communism, Fascism, and Liberalism). Islamism, as the prefix “ism” suggests, is primarily an ideology, comparable to other ideologies of its era.

Islamists view Islam primarily in socio-political terms rather than soteriological.They argue that the reason why the Muslim world lags behind the Western world is that Muslims have shunned the socio-political injunctions of Islam. In order to regain their “lost glory” Muslims should return to the old days- when they lived fully in accordance with the Sharia. But while they often call for a return to the “old days”, they are not themselves traditionalists nor have much of a reverence for the centuries-old Islamic tradition. The French political scientist Olivier Roy writes“The cadres of the Islamist parties are young intellectuals, educated in government schools following a Westernized curriculum and in many cases from recently urbanized families … Thus the advent of contemporary political Islam is in no way the return of a medieval, obscurantist clergy crusading against modernity … It is a group that is sociologically modern, issued from the modernist sectors of the society. Rather than a reaction against the modernization of Muslim societies, Islamism is a product of it.”

In their effort to build a way of life based purely on the Sharia, Islamists claim to reject all aspects of Western influence. Yet, despite their claim, their ideology imbibes a great deal of stuff from the West, and this importation is not restricted to Science and technology but extends into other realms such as politics and philosophy. In fact, as Daniel Pipes points out, Islamism can be best understood as providing an Islamic-flavored version of the radical utopian ideas of the twentieth century, following Marxism-Leninism and fascism.

Hassan al-Banna and Sayyid Qutb in Egypt, Abul Ala Mawdudi in the Indian subcontinent, and Ali Shariati and Ayatollah Khomeini in Iran were the main expositors of this new ideology.

In this piece, I will confine myself to discussing the contribution of Mawdudi, who represents the Sunni variant of Islamism in its most coherent form, and the two Iranians who contributed to the development of Shiite Islamism. The reason for focusing solely on Mawdudi is that, as Jan-Peter Hartung observes, he can be described as the first systematic thinker of the Islamist ideology. His influence can even be observed in the other 4 major thinkers, all of whom had read Mawdudi and found him insightful.

Mawdudi and the Ideologization of Islam

Mawdudi was arguably the most important Islamic thinker of the 20th century. His politico-religious vision of Islam has gained widespread currency across much of the Muslim world, and even beyond that amongst the Muslim diaspora in the West. According to Pakistani scholar Nadeem Farooq Paracha, Mawdudi is to political Islam what Karl Marx was to Communism. He was a prolific writer whose writings covered an extremely wide spectrum of subjects, ranging from explaining mundane jurisprudential matters to offering a critique of Western political thought. He also wrote a six-volume exegesis of the Quran, which has often been described as his magnum opus. However, as Wilfred Cantwell Smith points out, his main contribution lies in being able to derive a systematic political interpretation of Islam. Even the classical scholars who often chided him for his unorthodox interpretation of Islam were influenced by him. This is evident by the terminologies they use such as “Islamic economics”, “Islamic political system”, and “Islamic constitution”, all of which were popularized by Mawdudi.

Although he wrote in Urdu, most of his books have been translated into different languages. Mawdudi was born in the year 1903 in British India to a family which adhered to the classical mystical Islam. Yet, very early, Mawdudi grew disillusioned with classical Islam and started exploring the new ideas and movements, imported from Europe, that were slowly permeating the Indian political and social discourse. What troubled him most was the growing influence of secular ideologies like Communism on Indian Muslims.

In response to this “intellectual colonization”(a term invented by one of his proteges), he recognized the need to present Islam in a manner that could effectively counter these secular notions. For Islam to accomplish this, Mawdudi believed it should adopt a more ideological approach, emphasizing social action rather than primarily focusing on matters of salvation. It was within this context that Mawdudi developed his unique interpretation of Islam. His ideas resonated particularly well with Muslims who had received modern education and possessed some familiarity with Western concepts.

Mawdudi argued that Islam cannot be described simply as a religion, especially in the sense that the term “religion” is understood in the west- as something that is restricted to rituals, prayers, and concern for the hereafter. Instead, he asserted that Islam is a “Deen”- a complete way of life, an all-encompassing creed that covers all areas of human life including politics, economy, and ethics. While here his understanding was in concordance with the classical perspective on the matter, but he radically redefined the meaning of the Quranic term “Deen,” asserting that the term is literally synonymous with “state” or “government”. This was quite a novel interpretation of the term. No Islamic scholar prior to that had ever defined the term in this manner. This redefinition led him to view the establishment of a divine government(“Hukumat-e Ilahiya”) as the fundamental aim of Islam.

According to William E. Shepard, Mawdudi’s tendency to view Islam as a “system” was a modern invention. He writes, “Traditionally, the political provisions of the Sharia were understood as commands incumbent on the ruler rather than as a “system” in the usual sense of the term.”

To materialize his objective of establishing an Islamic state, Mawdudi founded his own religio-political organization in 1941 called “Jamaat-e-Islami”(Islamic party). The party now operates in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, and can be viewed as the South Asian counterpart of the Muslim Brotherhood.

In his writings, Mawdudi sharply condemned certain Western ideas such as secularism, materialism, liberalism, and socialism, but he was not opposed to Western thought as a whole. In fact, he criticized the traditional Islamic scholars for their apathy to the West. Why did they not send, he asked, a delegation of Muslims to the West to learn its knowledge? He lamented that Muslims could not produce thinkers like Hegel, Comte, Adam Smith, and Voltaire. He was an avid reader of Western philosophy. One of his acolytes once mentioned that after learning English, Mawdudi “turned to Western thought, and devoted a full five years to the study of major works in philosophy, political science, history and sociology.”This explains why his own ideology carries noticeable imprints of certain traditions of Western philosophy, in particular German idealism, and Marxism.

Through his political exposition of Islam, Mawdudi sought to transform Islamic beliefs into political concepts akin to those of the dominant ideologies of his era. In 1939, he wrote a long article titled “History as viewed by Hegel and Marx” in which he criticized Hegel’s dialectics and Marxist interpretation of history. Mawdudi was harsher on Marx, for Marx, unlike Hegel, had dismissed religion entirely.

But despite his critique, both Hegel and Marx exerted considerable influence on Mawdudi. The Indian scholar Irfan Ahmad writes that Mawdudi borrowed dialectical views of history from Hegel and Marx and applied it to Islam. Vali Nasr observes that Mawdudi based his own understanding of religion and society on a dialectic view of history, “in which the struggle between Islam and disbelief (Kufr) ultimately culminates in a revolutionary struggle. The Jamaat was to be the vanguard of that struggle, which would produce an Islamic utopia”. He further adds that Mawdudi founded his organization Jamaat-e-Islami on the European models on display in the 1930’s, particularly those of the fascist and communist organizations.

Similarly, according to Eran Lerman, Mawdudi’s act of asserting Islam as a total ideology was inspired by Marxism. He further adds that although Mawdudi rejected most Marxist tenets, he readily embraced one of them: that it is the purpose of revolution to establish social happiness and moral perfection. “Mawdudi’s answer to the question of ‘What is Islam?’ is that Islam is a total, universal ideology that can shape a perfect society; and that the purpose of Islam as a revolutionary movement is to govern the world.”

However, Mawdudi’s idea of revolution was that of a peaceful socio-cultural transformation. He did not advocate for a convulsive revolution, and his party has remained committed to the democratic process, despite experiencing repeated electoral failures. This brings us to Iran, where a convulsive revolution did take place, and where Islamism currently serves as the state’s ideology.

Revolutionary Shiism

Islam is split into major two denominations, Shiism and Sunnism, which differ on certain theological and jurisprudential matters. One significant difference between the two is their understanding of the concept of “Imamate”, which refers to the leadership or succession of the Muslim community after the Prophet Muhammad.

Shiite Muslims believe that “Imamate” is a divinely ordained institution, and that after the death of the Prophet Muhammad, his cousin and son-in-law, Ali ibn Abi Talib, was designated as his successor by divine appointment. They consider Ali and after him a line of his descendants, known as “Imams”, as the rightful leaders of the Muslim community.

The Shiite doctrine maintains that the Twelfth Imam, Muhammad al-Mahdi, commonly referred to simply as Imam Mahdi, went into occultation in the year 874 A.D. when he was just six years old, in order to protect himself from the persecution of the reigning Abbasid empire. The disappearance of the Imam marks the beginning of the age known in Shiism as the “Great Occultation.” The twelfth Imam, who has been hidden by divine providence, is liable to come back one day and install divine justice on earth. In the meantime, however, we live in a transitional period of waiting. During this period, all governments are temporary and illegitimate, as any exercise of direct political power would be considered a usurpation of the Mahdi’s divine authority. It is this perspective that allowed the Shiite clergy to display a certain degree of political quietism over the centuries.

All this, however, changed in the 1960s and 70s owing to the work of two Iranian Shiite personalities, Ali Shariati and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, both of whom contributed to the development of what can be described as “revolutionary Shiism” or “Shiite Islamism”. This interpretation of Shiism, like its Sunni counterpart, is a twentieth-century construct. It sought to transform Shiite Islam from a religion into a revolutionary ideology centered on resistance against oppression. Revolutionary Shiism was a key component in the ideology of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

The writings of Ali Shariati, who is often referred to as the Islamic revolution’s ultimate ideologue, are very important in this context. Shariati was a non-cleric, Western-educated intellectual with strong Marxist leanings. Inspired by the works of anti-colonialist scholars, he became convinced that only a revolutionary ideology could oust Iran’s Pahlavi monarchy and liberate Iranians from what he viewed as “evils of Western imperialism. ”In his writings, Shariati distinguished between two types of Shiism, “Black Shiism” and “Red Shiism”. Shariati argued that “Black Shiism” focused solely on individual piety, spiritual matters, and scholarly disputes, rather than addressing social justice and oppression, which he believed were the true essence of Shiism. He aimed to restore the original spirit of Shiism, which he referred to as “Red Shiism.” In doing so, he effectively rewrote the entire history of Shiite Islam. He viewed Islam as a catalyst for a classless utopia and redefined Islamic concepts such as “tawhid” (monotheism) and “jihad” (struggle) as symbols of social solidarity and liberation. According to Shariati, social action and martyrdom were integral parts of Shiite Islam. He portrayed Ali and his son Hussein as revolutionaries who stood up for the oppressed classes, describing the latter as the Che Guevara of the seventh century. Shariati’s “Red Shiism” emphasized revolution and resistance against oppression rather than focusing on theological disputes and mysticism.

Like Mawdudi, Shariati displayed a confusing attitude towards Marxism. While he certainly absorbed certain Marxist themes and even endowed Marxist meanings to theological concepts, he disliked Marx’s materialism. He was also no friend of the traditional Shiite clergy whose political quietism he argued had legitimized the shah’s unjust rule. He viewed the clergy as an institute that had actually enabled Black Shiism by reducing Islam to a mere set of rules and meaningless rituals. Thus, Shariati could be viewed as representing a progressive, anti-clerical stream within Shiite Islamism.

The other important ideologue of Shiite Islamism, and far more consequential than Shariati, is Ayatollah Khomeini. While Khomeini, being a cleric, did not particularly admire Shariati’s views about the clergy, he nevertheless agreed with Shariati’s revolutionary interpretation of Shiism. While in exile in Iraq in the years building up to Iran’s 1979 revolution, Khomeini developed his concept of “vilayat-i faqih” (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist). This concept is the Shiite version of the Islamist idea that there cannot be an Islamic society without an Islamic state. The Iranian-American scholar Reza Aslan points out how innovative, and even sacrilegious, Khomeini’s new doctrine truly was. He writes that countering 14 centuries of Shiite doctrine, Khomeini argued that, in the absence of the Mahdi, political power should rest in the hands of the Mahdi’s representatives on Earth, that is, the clergy. Put another way, rather than waiting for the Mahdi to return at the end of time to create the perfect society, the clergy should be empowered to create the perfect society for him so that he will return at the end of time. Reza notes that this amounted to a radical religious innovation in Shiism. Yet Khomeini went even further, arguing that political authority should rest not with the whole of the clergy but with a single “supreme” cleric. He then insisted that, as the deputy of the Mahdi, the supreme cleric’s authority should be identical not just to the Mahdi’s, but to that of the Prophet Muhammad himself.

Reza writes, “No Muslim cleric had ever made so startling a proposal. The notion that any human being could have the same infallible, divine authority as the Prophet contradicts centuries of Islamic theology. The theory was so plainly heretical that it was immediately rejected by almost every other ayatollah in Iran, including Khomeini’s direct superiors, the Ayatollahs Boroujerdi and Shariatmadari, as well as nearly all the grand ayatollahs in Najaf, Iraq – the religious center of Shiite Islam.”

After Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the notion of “velayat-e faqih” was enshrined into the Iranian constitution, with Khomeini taking on the role of supreme leader until he died in 1989. Today, this concept is the sole source of political and religious authority for Iran’s supreme leader, now Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Dr Ali Shariati(L) and Ayatollah Khomeini (R): The two ideologues of Iran’s 1979 revolution. As can be seen, Shariati has a more Westernized attire as opposed to Khomeini. Photos: Wikimedia public domain.

The Iranian Revolution is commonly perceived by most Westerners as an atavistic and xenophobic movement that rejects all modern and non-Muslim things, a view strongly reinforced by Iran’s theocratic regime. The regime claims that the revolution spearheads the resurgence of Islam and that the revolutionary movement is an authentic phenomenon uncorrupted by any alien ideas and inspired solely by the teachings of the Prophet and the Shiite imams. A closer inspection of the writings of Shariati and Khomeini, however, suggests otherwise. Both figures, far from representing the consensus of Islamic tradition, were hugely influenced by totalitarian ideas emanating from the West.

Islamism’s future prospects

I consider Islamism, like Fascism and Communism before it, as an essentially failed idea. Like the previous two utopias, it too has failed to achieve its goals. Apart from Iran, Islamism has failed to impress the bulk of the Muslim population, let alone mobilize them for revolutions. Mawdudi’s party in Pakistan is at its lowest ebb and is unlikely to experience any huge political success. Being unsuccessful at changing Muslim societies through political means, Islamism has, in fact, descended into militancy. In this sense, it closely parallels the fate of Marxism. Marx, as we know, never wrote anything which would suggest that his ideal socialist society would consist of gulags and one-party despotic rule. Yet, all attempts made to materialize Marxism have resulted precisely in that outcome. This is not uncommon, as most utopias lead to outcomes not only very different from but significantly in conflict with the intentions of their authors. There are numerous contingent historical realities that make it impossible to implement one part of the utopia without abandoning the other. As Leszek Kołakowski writes, “Most utopians are simply incapable of learning that there are incompatible values. More often than not, this incompatibility is empirical, not logical, and this is why their utopias are not necessarily self-contradictory in logical terms, only impracticable, because of the way the world is.”

Islamist theorists also did not conceive of the ideal Islamist society as one characterized by unabated brutality. This is particularly true in the case of Mawdudi. Yet, Islamism’s ultimate descent into militancy, like communism, attests to its impracticability.

However, it would be too soon to pronounce it dead. Ideologies do not perish so quickly; they usually retreat into obscurity, waiting to re-emerge once the social conditions are ripe. But I concur with Olivier Roy’s assessment that Islamism has lost its original impetus and no longer commands the same level of allure it once possessed.