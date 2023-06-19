Poland wants murder suspect of Polish woman in Greece extradited

Poland’s Prime Minister has called for the extradition of the primary suspect in the murder of a Polish national in Greece, advocating for the trial to take place in Poland. Anastazja Rubińska, a 27-year-old working in a hotel on the Greek island of Kos, was reported missing on June 12. Her body was later discovered and identified by Greek authorities on Sunday.

Poland launches investigation into murder of woman in Greece

The primary suspect in the case is a 32-year-old man from Bangladesh. Prime Minister Morawiecki voiced his shock at the brutal murder of Anastazja Rubińska and emphasized the need for severe punishment for the perpetrator.

Morawiecki stated Poland’s intention to request from Greece the extradition of the suspect, ensuring the suspect faces trial within Poland’s jurisdiction and receives maximum punishment, if found guilty.

The horror of the case was amplified on Monday afternoon when the results of the autopsy were released. According to the report, Rubińska was strangled, with additional reports citing police sources indicating that she was subjected to torture before her untimely death.

The autopsy report has now been handed over to the prosecutor’s office for further investigation. The case continues to stir international attention, highlighting the need for swift justice and reemphasizing the challenges in international law enforcement.