UNHCR lauds Poland’s solidarity with Ukrainian refugees

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on the eve of World Refugee Day that Poland’s solidarity with Ukrainian refugees was exceptional and that it is important for the international community to continue supporting Poland’s work.

“Poland’s solidarity with Ukrainian refugees was exceptional and cannot be taken for granted,” Kevin J. Allen, the representative of UNHCR in Poland was quoted as saying in the press release.

He said that by accepting refugees into Polish society, and as part of the economy, Poland has enabled hundreds of thousands of people to contribute. “At the same time, we cannot forget that many refugees still require support — for instance, the elderly, disabled persons, children, and survivors of violence,” he said.

“The vast majority of refugees in Poland are from Ukraine. It must be recognised, however, that Poland has also granted asylum to refugees who fled war and persecution in other countries.”

He added that “building upon Poland’s exemplary response to refugees from Ukraine, UNHCR looks forward to working with the Government to further strengthen the asylum system in Poland for all refugees.”

World Refugee Day falls on June 20 every year and is dedicated to refugees around the world. It was first celebrated in 2001 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

UNHCR has been present in Poland since 1992. It coordinates the work of over 83 organisations working for refugees in the country.