Ruling coalition maintains lead in voter support

Poland’s governing United Right coalition would win a parliamentary election with 33 percent of the vote, a new survey by the CBOS pollster has shown.

The main opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), would place second with 27-percent backing.

The percentage of the conservative ruling camp supporters has remained unchanged from a month earlier while the proportion of KO supporters went up by 4 percentage points (pps).

The right-wing Confederation (Konfederacja) party would be supported by 8 percent, unchanged from the May survey.

Poland 2050 and the Polish People’s Party (PSL), which will fight in this autumn’s general election as a coalition called the Third Way, would be backed by 5 percent of respondents.

Also taking seats in parliament would be the New Left, a grouping of the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD), the Spring (Wiosna) and Together (Razem) parties, also with 5-percent voter support.

Other groupings would remain below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold.

Seventy-eight percent of the respondents declared they would vote, a 1 pp drop from May’s declared turnout.

The survey was run on June 5-18 on a selected group of 1,054 Poles.