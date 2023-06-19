World Today: Redefining the EU judiciary

The European Union and Poland remain at odds over the issue of the judicial reform undertaken by the government in Warsaw. The row’s impact is deep, as Brussels is withholding funds from Warsaw and is demanding that the reform be modified to its liking. In order to better understand the matter of this dispute, it is helpful to be aware of the differences between Europe’s various constitutional courts.



To talk on the issue, TVP World invited Paul Thomson, Vice Chairman at British Conservatives in Paris, and lawyer Paweł Łapiński from the Jagiellonian Club.