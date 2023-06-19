World News: Risk of infectious diseases rises after Kakhovka dam breach

In this edition of World News, the main stories covered the risk of infectious diseases in flooded parts of Ukraine being on the rise following the Nova Kakhovka dam breach, while Russia is doing virtually nothing; Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny could be facing an additional three decades of imprisonment. Today, Navalny was placed on trial once again. He is being accused of extremism, which he considers to be ridiculous.

A new United Nations report concerning human rights violations in Afghanistan, claims the Taliban’s treatment of Afghan women could amount to gender apartheid.

Nine men suspected of people-smuggling are due to stand trial in Greece, accused of piloting the fishing boat that sank off the coast of Greece last week.

More on relations between the West and China in an interview with Professor of Development Studies and International Relations Gilbert Achcar, SOAS, University of London.