Poland among EU countries with lowest risk of poverty and social exclusion

Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia were the EU countries with the lowest percentage of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2022, according to Eurostat.



In 2022, 95.3 million people in the EU (22 percent of the population) were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, the EU’s statistics organization reported. This number has remained almost unchanged compared to 2021 (95.4 million).

The countries with the lowest rates of risk were Czechia (12%), Slovenia (13%), and Poland (16%).

In contrast, the member states with the highest rates of risk were Romania (34%), Bulgaria (32%), and Greece and Spain (both 26%).

The risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU in 2022 was higher for women than men