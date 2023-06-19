EU energy reforms stalled over coal subsidy extension proposal

A meeting between European Union energy ministers in Luxembourg ended in a stalemate on Monday, with no agreement reached on proposed modifications to the bloc’s energy market rules.

The bone of contention was a proposal backed by Sweden, currently holding the EU’s rotating presidency, which seeks to extend capacity mechanism subsidies for coal power plants. The proposed extensions aim to secure power generation during potential blackouts. The potential reform is particularly relevant to Poland, a country that sources approximately 70 percent of its energy from coal and would stand to benefit significantly should the proposal pass.

Sweden’s Energy Minister, Ebba Busch, highlighted the importance of ensuring Poland’s stable power generation, considering its position bordering Ukraine and the role it could play in supporting Ukraine’s energy system. However, the proposal to prolong coal subsidies has encountered opposition from Austria, Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg, who argue that it contradicts Europe’s climate change combatting goals.

Under the proposed reform, existing capacity mechanisms could be granted a temporary exemption from CO2 emissions limits, a move that would permit coal plants to participate if they struggle to attract enough lower-carbon generators and if the exemption is sanctioned by the European Commission.

Polish Climate Minister, Anna Moskwa, emphasized the importance of capacity markets for energy security, whereas German Economy and Climate Minister, Robert Habeck, voiced concerns about extending subsidies to coal plants, asserting that it does not align with the EU’s and national climate protection goals.

Another contentious point was the reform’s aim to stabilize power prices through the introduction of fixed-price contracts for difference for new state-backed renewable and low-carbon nuclear plants. Ministers disagreed over the extent to which fixed-price contracts should be imposed on existing power plants, amid fears that it could disrupt the EU’s single market.

According to the current draft, countries would be allowed to implement national schemes until mid-2024 to regain windfall revenues from some power plants if power prices surge. This initiative has received backing from Greece and Spain but is opposed by energy industry groups.

The final decision on the energy market upgrades will be a collaborative effort between EU countries and the EU Parliament, with the goal of passing the legislation before the EU parliamentary elections next year.