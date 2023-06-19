Titanic tourist submersible craft vanishes, rescue mission underway

In the Atlantic Ocean, a tourist submersible craft used for expeditions to the Titanic wreck has vanished, sparking a massive search and rescue effort. The craft, believed to be OceanGate’s Titan submersible, was carrying a crew at the time of its disappearance.



The tour company OceanGate, which runs the expeditions, said it is looking into every possibility to ensure the crew and passengers’ safe return. Government agencies and deep-sea companies have joined the search effort.

Five people can fit inside the Titan submersible, which is about the size of a truck. It typically carries a four-day oxygen supply for dives. The exact timing of when contact with the craft was lost remains unknown.

OceanGate thanked the different organizations helping with the search and rescue mission.

OceanGate charges USD 250,000 per seat for eight-day trips to the Titanic wreck. According to the company’s website, an expedition is currently underway, with two more planned for June 2024.

The submersible craft typically has a pilot, three paying passengers, and a designated “content expert.” Including descent and ascent, a full dive to the Titanic wreck typically lasts eight hours.

The company owns three submersibles, with only the Titan capable of reaching the depths required to access the Titanic wreckage. The 10,432 kg vessel can sustain a crew of five for 96 hours and travels at a maximum depth of 4,000 meters.

According to its owner, the Polar Prince, a tugboat used to transport submersibles, took part in the expedition.

Last month, a comprehensive digital scan of the wreck was created through deep-sea mapping, offering detailed insight into the ship’s scale and intricate features, such as the serial number on one of the propellers.