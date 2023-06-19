Paris air show takes off with largest ever plane order

Airbus secured a record-breaking order of 500 aircraft from India’s airline, IndiGo, marking the inauguration of the Paris Airshow on Monday. The monumental deal underscores both the robust demand for aircraft and the industry’s supply chain issues.



The groundbreaking deal for single-aisle planes, marking the largest in terms of the number of aircraft, surpasses Air India’s preliminary purchase of 470 Airbus and Boeing jets earlier this year.

Taking place at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2021 edition, the world’s biggest air show traditionally alternates with Farnborough in Britain. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived by helicopter, witnessing a flight demonstration featuring Airbus’s latest jet, the A321XLR, and French Rafale fighter aircraft.

Civilian aircraft manufacturers are experiencing a surge in demand as airlines strive to expand capacity, aligning with industry aims of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. However, this burgeoning demand presents its own challenges, with supply chains grappling with increased costs, parts shortages, and a lack of skilled labor due to the pandemic’s aftermath.

Industry insiders indicate that as many as 2,000 jet orders worldwide could supplement those already provisionally announced in a rejuvenated commercial jet market, filling a gap created by dramatic reductions in activity during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

IndiGo’s transaction underscores India’s growing significance as the world’s fastest-developing aviation market. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers stated at a press conference, “With the growth of India and the Indian aviation market… this is the right time for us to place this order.”

In another development, Airbus confirmed a Bloomberg report of Saudi budget airline flynas solidifying an order for 30 A320neo-family narrowbody aircraft.

The air show is occurring amidst the Ukraine conflict, notably lacking any Russian presence compared to the previous edition. Some Ukrainian officials and aerospace firms are anticipated to attend.