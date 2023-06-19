Russian military assault can not be ruled out: Swedish parliamentary report

A notable Swedish parliamentary defense committee warned on Monday that the nation’s security strategy must evolve to counteract the prolonged menace from Russia, emphasizing that a military assault cannot be dismissed.



Sweden, has been hastily enhancing its defenses and seeking NATO membership following Russia’s encroachment on Ukraine. However, its entrance into the alliance is currently being impeded by Turkey and Hungary.

“Russia’s belligerent activities have fundamentally disrupted the security landscape. Russia exhibits an increased readiness for military intervention and a higher risk disposition,” the committee articulated in a report.

It stressed that the “Swedish security and defense policy must be structured to tackle the enduring threat Russia is perceived to pose to European and global stability. An armed assault on Sweden cannot be excluded.”

The non-partisan committee, supported by security experts, expressed concerns that the Ukraine conflict could escalate into an attack on other nations or even the use of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms.

“The fundamentals of Swedish defense policy have undergone a radical transformation,” said committee chair and Moderate Party MP Hans Wallmark.

However, Defense Minister Pal Jonson assured that Sweden is now better equipped to protect itself than ten years ago, thanks to a national military upgrade which reintroduced limited conscription.

“Boosting our national defense, along with full-fledged NATO membership, will enhance our security and stabilize the northern flank within NATO,” Jonson commented.

Admission into NATO would reverse Sweden’s long-standing formal neutrality. Its neighbor, Finland, who shares an extensive border with Russia, was accepted into NATO in April following joint application with Sweden in reaction to the Ukrainian crisis.

Following the Cold War, Sweden, like most Western nations, reduced its defense expenditure, but recently increased it from approximately 1 percent of GDP. It is expected to meet NATO’s 2 percent of GDP requirement by 2026.

Discussions are now underway to reach a consensus on long-term defense strategies and expenditure, with a final committee report due next April.