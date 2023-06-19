Poland, East Europe are being listened to as never before says PM

"Russia's tragic aggression against Ukraine and everything that followed, including the rebuilding of the energy and gas systems and the change of many priorities in nearly all West European countries, have turned around the perception of our narrative by almost 180 degrees," Morawiecki told Polish ambassadors attending their annual conference in Warsaw on Monday.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has told Polish ambassadors that it was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences which have made the world listen more cautiously to Poland and other East European countries.

The prime minister added that this perception had been changed so deeply that “today we can boldly ask our strong and sincere friends and partners from Western Europe: Who has been right?”

Reiterating that the voice of Poland and of all Eastern Europe had never before been listened to as it was now, Morawiecki said that “we came to serve Poland in a very turbulent time, as if we found ourselves in the eye of a storm.”

Morawiecki explained that he had in mind such factors as the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions caused by Belarus, energy problems and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The war in Ukraine has also shown to Europe that dreams about an inevitable victory of liberal democracy all over the world are either premature or simply wrong,” he said.

Referring to the situation in the European Union, Morawiecki appealed to the ambassadors to present and explain Poland’s position as “an attempt is being made at the EU political level to centralise the decision-making processes without taking into account the will of particular member states.”

According to the prime minister, the current situation in the EU should be seen as “a soft dictate” of two countries which can use their veto and which have been trying to implement their politics. “But in the future it can change into a tough dictate,” he concluded.