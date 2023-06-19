Bush Mama – Dorota Kozarzewska

Courtesy Dorota Kozarzewska

Meet Dorota Kozarzewska, a bush guide and expedition organiser who has been taking Polish and international tourists on safaris for over twenty years.

Debrief host John Beauchamp meets Dorota Kozarzewska at the studio in Warsaw

In 1996, she was the first Polish woman to graduate from a bush guiding school in South Africa. Runs Moremi Africa, taking guests on tailor-made safaris. Author of several photographic exhibitions, as well as the author of the book “Mama Busz” (Bush Mama) written about her work in Africa so far.

Dorota lived for nine years on the tropical island of Zanzibar. She divides her time between her beloved Warsaw, mountain trails and observing animal life across Africa.

More about the people mentioned during the podcast:

· Richard Leakey

· Dian Fossey

· Roots & Shoots

· Dorota’s TEDx talk on Elephant Matriarchs