NATO summit will not be formally inviting Ukraine: Secretary-General Stoltenberg

NATO will not be formally inviting Ukraine to join the alliance at the upcoming summit in Vilnius in mid-July, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Speaking after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Stoltenberg clarified that while the summit will discuss ways to bring Ukraine closer to NATO, a formal invitation will not be issued.

Stoltenberg also emphasized the importance of not accepting a frozen conflict in Ukraine as a means to end the war. “We all want this war to end, but a just peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia,” he stated.

This announcement comes in the midst of high expectations from Ukraine regarding the NATO summit. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov recently expressed that Ukraine already plays a crucial role as NATO’s eastern flank, defending democratic and civilized Europe against Russia.

Reznikov further stressed that the defense of Europe is not an abstract concept for Ukraine and that the country is eagerly awaiting clarity on its prospects for NATO membership. The goal is to address practical issues and make progress within Ukraine’s defense ministry and armed forces, enabling the necessary political decisions to be made at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

As part of ongoing discussions, Reznikov will attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission at the level of defense ministers in Brussels. The meeting follows the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, also known as the Ramstein group. The NATO summit, taking place on July 11-12 in Vilnius, will address crucial matters pertaining to the region’s security and cooperation.