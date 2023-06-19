Poland’s average wage up by 11.7 pct y/y in 2022

The average gross wage ranged from PLN 4,127.68 (EUR 928.42) in the hospitality business to PLN 11,101.46 (EUR 2,496.72) in the mining sector, in 2022, GUS asaid.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The average wage in Poland increased by 11.7 percent year on year in 2022, Central Statistical Office (GUS) has announced.

Last year, the average gross wage in the national economy reached PLN 6,346.15 (EUR 1,427.12), GUS said in a report published on Monday.

The average gross wage ranged from PLN 4,127.68 (EUR 928.42) in the hospitality business to PLN 11,101.46 (EUR 2,496.72) in the mining sector, in 2022, GUS also said.

According to preliminary data for the last year, cited in the report, the average employment in the national economy amounted to 11.0 million FTE (full-time) jobs, which was 1.4 percent more than in the previous year.

GUS also reported that in December 2022, 402,600 employed people received remuneration that was equal to or lower than the statutory minimum gross remuneration.