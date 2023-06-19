Moscow has declined offers from the United Nations to assist residents affected by the flooding caused by the breached Kakhovka Dam, according to the world body’s announcement. The death toll continues to climb, and contaminated water has led to the closure of beaches in southern Ukraine.



The Russian destruction of the dam on June 6 unleashed a deluge of floodwaters across southern Ukraine and Russian-occupied parts of the Kherson region, resulting in the destruction of homes, farmland, and critical infrastructure. The death toll has now reached 52, with thousands displaced and communities struggling to cope.

Amidst this crisis, the United Nations had extended offers of aid to assist the affected residents. However, Russia’s refusal has sparked criticism and intensified the already fraught relations between Moscow and the international community.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, cited security concerns and “other nuances” as the primary reasons for declining the UN’s assistance. Peskov highlighted the challenges of ensuring security along the contact line between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with ongoing shelling and provocations endangering civilian lives and infrastructure.

While Russia emphasizes the security situation, the UN and humanitarian organizations argue that aid should not be denied to those in desperate need. Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, stressed the importance of upholding international humanitarian law and providing assistance to affected populations.

These recent developments come in the wake of a previous incident in October last year, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of planting explosives inside the vast Nova Kakhovka dam. Zelenskyy urgently called on the Western nations to intervene and warn Russia against detonating the dam, which would result in extensive flooding across southern Ukraine.

Also, analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War had predicted in their report that the Russian occupiers would attempt to destroy the water dam.

At that time, Ukraine’s forces were preparing to push back Moscow’s troops from Kherson, marking a crucial battle in the ongoing conflict.

As the death toll rises and communities struggle to recover, the consequences of Russia’s decision to reject external assistance are becoming apparent. With internal resources strained, the affected regions are left grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.