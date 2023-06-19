Moldova bans pro-Russian Shor party after months of protests

Moldova’s Constitutional Court on Monday banned the pro-Russian Shor party that has led months of protests and is headed by an exiled businessman accused by the West and the government of trying to destabilize the country.



The court declared the party led by Ilan Shor, who lives in Israel, unconstitutional. Its decision triggered an immediate ban, and the justice ministry will set up a special commission to complete all legal procedures for the party’s dissolution.

Shor was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in jail in April over a USD 1 billion bank scandal and money laundering, and he has had sanctions imposed on him by both the United States and the European Union.

Shor did not immediately comment on the court’s decision, under which lawmakers from the party will retain their parliamentary mandates as independents without the right to join other factions in the assembly.

The party’s vice-chairman, Marina Tauber, had condemned the court proceedings before the ruling.

“We will still come to power with our team. For us, this shameful process is an experience. Citizens must have the right to free choice. Our team will fight for everything good for Moldova,” said Tauber.

Since the summer of last year, the party has organized demonstrations in the capital, Chisinau, at which participants have demanded that President Maia Sandu and her pro-Western administration resign due to rising prices.

Sandu has charged Shor with trying to undermine Moldova’s EU application and destabilize the tiny former Soviet republic, whose economy has been hurt by the effects of the Russian invasion of the neighboring Ukraine.

Shor has denied the protests are part of a Russian threat or attempts to destabilize Moldova, and has accused Sandu of driving Moldova towards bankruptcy.

Shor was subjected to sanctions by the United States last year due to his involvement in what Washington characterized as Russian operations in Moldova intended to exert negative influence and systemic corruption.

The EU placed financial and travel restrictions on Shor last month for involvement in “actions destabilizing the Republic of Moldova”.

The Shor Party was created in 2016 out of a party known as the Socio-Political Movement “Equality”. It won six seats in the 110-seat parliament in the last national election in 2021.

After the party won a local leadership election in the semi-autonomous Gagauzia region last month, its successful candidate said she would seek closer ties with Moscow.

Moldova has accused Russia of plotting to overthrow Sandu. Russia, which has about 1,500 troops stationed in the breakaway region of Transnistria, has denied the accusations.