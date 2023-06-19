Chopin Airport handles over 6.5 million passengers since January

Albert Zawada/PAP

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport has handled over 6.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year, the airport announced on Monday.

In May, the airport added, 1.5 million people used the airport, which is 97 percent of the total of passengers seen in May 2019 and means that passenger numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“The total number of passengers handled at the Chopin Airport is 6,525,980, of which 5.9 million was in international traffic and 623,000 in domestic traffic,” the airport said. “Most passengers travelled in the Schengen zone – 63 percent, and 37 percent chose non-EU countries Schengen.”

According to airport data, in May there were 20 percent more passengers on charter flights than in the same period of 2019.

The top five destinations chosen by passengers since the beginning of 2023 have been: London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Dubai.

Chopin Airport in Warsaw is the largest airport in Poland, and last year, over 14.4 million travellers checked in there.