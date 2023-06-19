EU migration plan illegal says MP

Antoni Macierewicz, who is also a former defence minister and one of the most well-known members of the party, was speaking out against the plan, which, if implemented, would see member states accept a certain number of migrants.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

EU plans to make member states accept migrant quotas is illegal, an MP and senior member of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party told PAP on Monday.

“There is no doubt that this is illegal on the EU’s part,” he said. “The EU has no legal means… to impose such measures on the member states,” Macierewicz said.

He also backed calls for a referendum on the migration plan, which would take place simultaneously with this October’s general elections, saying that “Poles must speak out in the matter.”

While the EU was now only thinking about thousands of migrants, in the future it could be millions, he claimed, and that “would be a disaster for Poland.”