Clarkson, Hammond and May stunned by beauty of Poland in latest The Grand Tour excursion

The long-anticipated Poland episode of The Grand Tour aired on Friday, with former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May praising the country for its beauty.

Often known for their controversial comments on other nations, Polish viewers were left surprised and delighted with the trio’s glowing praise during their tour of the country which aired on Amazon Prime on Friday.