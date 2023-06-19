Floating piano concert draws the crowds in Madrid

French pianist Violette Prevost entertained hundreds of Madrid residents who gathered around Pradolongo artificial lake on Sunday to watch her performance on a floating piano.

The group ‘Piano du Lac’ captivated locals and tourists in the working-class neighbourhood of Usera with a revamped concert.

With an amazing sunset ahead of the summer season, the pianist played classical and contemporary music and asked the audience to immerse themselves as there was no “fourth wall” as there is normally in theatres.

The group is on tour in Spain until August, but this was the only stop in central Madrid.