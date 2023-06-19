State of epidemic threat to end on July 1 ministry says

The state of epidemic threat imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be come to an end on July 1, the health ministry spokesperson told PAP on Monday.

The state of threat was introduced on May 16, 2022, replacing the state of epidemic emergency, which had been imposed in March 2020.

Wojciech Andrusiewicz said the decision to end the state of threat came in view of falling infection and death figures.

He added that the Covid-19 virus no longer posed a major threat, although he added that “there will certainly be waves of infections.”