Poland launces investigation into murder of Polish woman in Greece

The strangled remains of Anastazja Rubińska were found by Greek police after a week-long investigation following the 27-year-old’s disappearance.

Poland has launched an investigation in to the death of a Polish woman after her half naked body was found wrapped in a bag and dumped in bushes on the Greek island of Kos.

Last seen on Monday June 12 in a local café, the body was found about one kilometer from the home of a 32-year-old man from Bangladesh who has since been arrested, and 500 meters from where her mobile phone was found on Saturday.

Police have now confirmed that the body was that of Rubińska, who was from Wroclaw and worked in a five-star hotel in the tourist town of Marmari together with her Polish boyfriend.

The Bangladeshi man, who was picked up with scratch marks on his face and hands, is thought to have been the last person to see her alive.

According to Greek media, Rubińska’s DNA and hair were found in the man’s apartment along with a plane ticket he had bought to Italy departing the day after Rubińska’s disappearance.

Now Poland has called upon Greek authorities to hand over details of the investigation.

Posting on Twitter on Monday, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said that he had “ordered an investigation” and that “the case will be handled by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Wroclaw.”

He added: “Prosecutors will immediately ask Greek investigators to provide evidence.”