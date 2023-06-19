Russia launches another trial against Navalny

A new trial has begun against anti-Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with authorities accusing him of “extremism.” The Kremlin’s main opponent, already serving a nine-year sentence, could be sentenced to another term – up to 30 years in prison.



“The first court hearing in the new trial began on Monday at penal colony No. 6 in Melekhovo, where Navalny is serving his sentence,” the independent website Meduza.io reported.

The opposition figure, one of Putin’s most vocal critics, is accused of “creating an extremist community, founding an NGO that threatens citizens’ rights, funding extremism, enlisting minors in dangerous activities and rehabilitating Nazism.”

Neither journalists nor Navalny’s parents were allowed into the courtroom, Meduza conveyed. Reporters were placed in a separate room, where they had access to the broadcast of the hearing.

Navalny, Russia’s No. 1 political prisoner, has been behind bars since 2021. He was detained after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was being treated after an attempted poisoning, for which he accused the Kremlin and the Federal Security Service.

The court then suspended Navalny’s former prison sentence for alleged financial embezzlement. In March 2022, the politician heard another sentence – nine years in a maximum security penal colony on charges of embezzlement and contempt of court.

The oppositionist is currently being held in a penal colony in Melechovo, about 250 east of Moscow.