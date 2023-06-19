Wurst ’n chips: Germany agrees EUR 10 bn deal with Intel to build plant

The Handelsblatt business daily reported last week that the U.S. company is expected to receive EUR 9.9 billion (USD 10.84 billion) in subsidies, up from a previously promised sum of EUR 6.8 billion (USD 7.42 billion).

Olaf Scholz’s government is investing billions of euros in subsidies to lure tech companies to Germany. The move comes at a time of concern over supply chain fragility and dependence on South Korea and Taiwan for chips.

Berlin has not confirmed how much state funding the company is set to receive for the project in the central German city of Magdeburg.

