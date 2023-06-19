Election combined with referendum ‘nothing new’ says deputy minister

Pawel Jablonski told Radio Wnet that a motion to hold the migrant referendum together with the elections could be voted on by the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, in July.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Plans to hold a referendum on admitting migrants on the same day as this autumn’s parliamentary elections is not a new idea, a deputy foreign minister said on Monday.

The idea of the referendum was first broached by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Law and Justice, the dominant party in Poland’s governing coalition, last week.

It appears to have come in response to proposals by the EU to enforce migrant quotas on member states.

Jablonski said holding a referendum and an election on the same day “will not be unusual” as it has happened in the past.

“This matter is extremely important and we cannot wait… because EU procedures in this case are progressing swiftly,” Jablonski said.

Poland is due to head to the polls this autumn for a general election.

The Polish government has stated its steadfast opposition to the EU’s quota plans on numerous occasions.

On Thursday, the Sejm passed a resolution protesting against the obligatory quotas.