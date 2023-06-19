EU energy ministers meet to discuss subsidies for coal plants

France’s Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Monday called a recent Swedish proposal to extend financial aid for coal-fired power plants an “ambitious approach”, in a hint Paris was more open towards the move than other member states like Germany.

“We need to take into account the reality of each country to ensure their capacity to provide energy to their people and to their industries,” the French Energy minister told reporters ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday to agree an overhaul of the EU’s electricity market.

Teresa Ribera, Spain’s minister for ecological transition, said that some “comfort” had to be given to Poland, which relies on coal for around 70 pct of its energy mix, but that policymakers should not give “contradictory signals to the market”.

Poland, which could prolong its support scheme for coal plants beyond 2025 under the proposal, urged other governments on Monday to understand individual countries’ energy security needs.

“For some of us, security means capacity markets,” Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said.

Claude Turmes, energy minister for Luxembourg, said it was “really astonishing” that Sweden, which currently chairs the European Council’s rotating presidency, had allowed an exemption to a policy reform that would grant state support to coal power plants for providing a steady flow of energy when other power was not available.

Extending subsidies to coal-fired power plants was described as “unacceptable” by the Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van Der Straeten said on Monday.

“In Belgium we already have in our national legislation the obligation to become climate neutral and to have a steep decline in emission by 2030 and 2040. So (the proposal) is something that we cannot accept,” she told reporters.