Body of Polish woman found on Greek island

The body of a 27-year-old Polish woman, who disappeared on June 12, on the Greek island of Kos, has been found, local media have reported.

Anastazja Rubinska’s body was found in a bag, covered with branches on Sunday evening.

She was last seen on Monday evening in a local supermarket.

Police have confirmed the body found was that of Rubinska’s, who was from Wroclaw and worked in a hotel in the tourist town of Marmari together with her Polish boyfriend.

The body was found about one kilometre from the home of a 32-year-old man from Bangladesh who had been arrested earlier by police, and 500 metres from where her mobile phone was found on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi man, allegedly, was the last person the 27-year-old met before she disappeared.

Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister, reacting to this news, wrote on Twitter: “In connection with the murder of a 27-year-old Polish woman in Greece, I have ordered an investigation.

“The case will be handled by the District Prosecutor’s Office in Wroclaw,” he added. “Prosecutors will immediately ask Greek investigators to provide evidence.”