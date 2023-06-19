Polish firefighters dominate FireFit Europe competition

Polish firefighters made a clean sweep of the podium places during the FireFit Europe competition held in Bern, Switzerland. They started individually in the Open category, during which the participants performed in full uniform.



Polish firefighters showed from the beginning that they are strong competition for other participants. They also won in the relay beating France and Great Britain.

During the competition, participants experience extreme exertion. They are dressed in full firefighter uniforms, to which breathing apparatus is attached. In addition, they have to face tremendous time pressure.

On June 23-24, the Polish Championships for the title of “The Toughest Firefighter” will be held in Wrocław, south-western Poland.