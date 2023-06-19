Ukraine says it has liberated eight settlements over last two weeks

Ukraine’s forces have liberated eight settlements in the past two weeks of their offensive operations, including the village of Piatykhatky, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.



Video footage of Battle of Piatykhatky

Local official Vladimir Rogov said Ukrainian forces had taken the village under their “operational control” after what he described as fierce fighting. pic.twitter.com/4yzDwFgwX1

“In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated,” Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Ukrainian Army has taken Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian war reporters are writing that the Ukrainians are about to march on Vasylivka next.

It’s one of the larger settlements in the region of the Ukrainian counteroffensive (13 000 before the war) pic.twitter.com/SjolmlFlDY

A Russian-installed official said Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.