Poland launches investigation into murder of woman in Greece

“In connection with the murder of a 27-year-old Polish woman in Greece, I have ordered the opening of an investigation,” Zbigniew Ziobro, Polish Minister of Justice, announced.



Tragic finale to search for a 27-year-old missing Polish woman

The body of Anastazja Rubińska, a 27-year-old Polish woman working in one of the hotels on the Greek island of Kos was found on Sunday. She went…

see more

The case is to be handled by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Wrocław, south-western Poland. “Prosecutors will immediately apply to Greek investigators for the transfer of evidence,” the minister tweeted on Monday.

Anastazja Rubińska went missing on Monday, June 12, on the Greek island of Kos, where she was working at a hotel. On Sunday, Greek media reported that the body of the 27-year-old Polish woman had been found.

The corpse was found around 7 p.m. local time, about a kilometer from the home of a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man arrested earlier by police. The body was reportedly in a bag, covered with branches.

Anastazja lived in Greece with her boyfriend, who is also Polish.