World News: Blinken navigates tough talks in Beijing

On Sunday’s edition of World News: The race for NATO’s Secretary General intensifies ahead of the Vilnius summit. A French report stirs controversy with its frontline coverage from Ukraine, while tear gas clouds engulf protests in a French valley. In Israel, demands for judicial reform persist in their 24th week of protests. Overseas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken navigates tough talks in Beijing, and extreme weather places millions in Texas under severe threat.

