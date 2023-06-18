Handball: Kielce team lose Champions League finale by the skin of their teeth

Although the Polish team was in the lead for almost the entire match, they were ultimately defeated by Germany’s SC Magdeburg 29 to 30 in overtime. The EHF Champions League finals were hosted by the German city of Cologne.

Handball: Barlinek Industria Kielce advances to Champions League final

Both Barline Kielce and SC Magdeburg, champions in their respective countries, are the cream of the crop of European handball, although many experts expected to see the final game be between PSG and Barcelona. However, the champions of France and Europe fought for third place this year, with Barcelona ultimately victorious against Paris 37-31.

The Poles did not have a promising start, and soon they were trailing behind the Germans 2-5. But the Kielce team soon caught wind in their sails and Andreas Wolff in the goal started to pose a real challenge for the opponent’s offense. It was mostly thanks to him and Alex Dujshebaev on the attack that Industria quickly came to lead 15-13.

In the second half, the teams would score tit-for-tat, with none of them able to break away from the opponents, until the German team and their goalkeeper, Portner, woke up and managed to tie 22-22 in the 52nd minute of the match. Poland’s champions began to make simple mistakes and lost the lead in the final four minutes..

90 seconds before the end of the game Kielce scored another point and was in the lead, and what is more, they had one more player on than Magdeburg, but the game was tied again 26-26 and went into overtime.

This appears to have rejuvenated the Germans’ spirit, who ultimately won the game 30-29 in overtime. This is Magdeburg’s 4th Champions’ title in the history of the most prestigious handball tournament since the fourth time they won it in 2002.