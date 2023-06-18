Israel proposes thousands of West Bank building permits despite U.S. objections

The Israeli government, led by nationalist-religious parties, has announced plans to approve thousands of building permits for the occupied West Bank, despite ongoing U.S. opposition. Washington views such expansion as a significant barrier to achieving peace with Palestinians.

Blinken warns against Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements

On the agenda of the Israeli Supreme Planning Council meeting, scheduled for next week, are proposals for 4,560 housing units across various areas of the West Bank. However, only 1,332 of these are prepared for final approval, with the rest still in the initial stages of the clearance process.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also oversees defense matters related to the West Bank, emphasized, “We will persist in developing and consolidating the Israeli foothold on the territory.”

Numerous countries deem these settlements, established on territories Israel seized in the 1967 Middle East war, to be illegal. They represent a central issue in the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in January, his coalition has approved over 7,000 new housing units, primarily within the West Bank’s interior. The coalition has also altered legislation, paving the way for settlers to return to four previously evacuated settlements.

In reaction to Israel’s decision, the Palestinian Authority, which maintains limited self-governance in parts of the West Bank, announced it would boycott a planned meeting