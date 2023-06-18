Tragic finale to search for a 27-year-old missing Polish woman

The body of Anastazja Rubińska, a 27-year-old Polish woman working in one of the hotels on the Greek island of Kos was found on Sunday. She went missing on Monday, June 12.

A search is underway on the Greek island of Kos for a 27-year-old Polish woman, whom local authorities suspect may have been the victim of a crime.

Her naked body was found at 7 p.m. local time (GMT 1600), about one kilometer away from the home of a 32-year-old citizen of Bangladesh, who had already been detained by the police, and 500 meters from the place where the victim’s phone was found on Saturday.

According to in.gr news website the body was found in a bag covered with branches.

The victim was already identified by the police but it must still be identified by relatives.

Anastazja Rubińska came from the southwestern city of Wrocław and arrived in Kos about a month ago to work in the tourist industry. On the island, she lived together with her boyfriend, who is also Polish.

On the night she went missing, June 12, she called her boyfriend to let him know that she had too much to drink and that someone will drop her off at the place they were supposed to meet with a motorbike. However, when he arrived there Anastazja was nowhere to be found. He was also unable to reach her on the phone, which has been turned off.

The Bangladeshi man was the last person the deceased woman met with before she went missing. Over the past day, the police focused their search near his home. The man had already purchased an airplane ticket to Italy.