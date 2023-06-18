Mass shooting at Juneteenth celebration kills 1 injuring 20

A shooting that occurred at a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois has left one individual dead and at least 20 others wounded. The event unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.



The mass shooting transpired where a sizable crowd had assembled in a parking lot on the outskirts of Chicago, approximately 24 miles (39 km) from the city center, to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery for black Americans.

Deputy Chief Eric Swanson from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office reported that the officers had been near Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83, where they heard multiple gunshots around 12:30 am. The shots led them to the area where the mass gathering was happening.

“Early reports from witnesses and victims indicate that at least 20 people were shot. Currently, one victim is confirmed dead. The injured were taken to various hospitals across DuPage, Cook, and Will counties. The ages and conditions of the victims are still unknown. The reasons behind this horrific incident are yet to be determined, as the investigation is still ongoing,” said Swanson.

When questioned about potential multiple shooters and whether any weapons had been retrieved from the scene, Swanson remained noncommittal, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Witnesses and local residents describe a scene of utter chaos following the shooting. Area resident Nicole Kozney recounted hearing a helicopter overhead before being alerted by her mother. “There were sirens coming from all directions. There were just hundreds of police cars,” she said.

Another resident, Rick Wagner, expressed his concerns about the annual gatherings, which also take place during Fourth of July celebrations. He stated that he had previously warned police about the potential dangers associated with these events, but was told there wasn’t much that could be done.

The investigation into the incident continues, with authorities still trying to ascertain the motive and the number of shooters involved.