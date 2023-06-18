According to a recent investigation by the New York Times, evidence strongly indicates that the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine was caused by an explosion orchestrated by Russia. The investigation, based on insights from engineers and explosive experts, reveals that an explosive charge in a passageway within the dam’s concrete base was detonated, leading to the dam’s collapse on June 6.

“The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia,” stated the New York Times.

In addition, an international team of legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors released preliminary findings supporting the theory that the dam collapse in Ukraine’s Kherson region was highly likely caused by explosives planted by Russians.

The Kremlin, however, accuses Kyiv of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to cut off a crucial water source for Crimea and divert attention from Russia’s “faltering” counteroffensive against Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine, on the other hand, firmly accuses Russia of blowing up the dam, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the 2022 invasion. The dam’s destruction led to massive floods, damaging farmland and severely disrupting water supplies for civilians.

The New York Times highlights the importance of a comprehensive examination of the dam after the water has drained to establish a definitive sequence of events.

Engineers cited by the Times dismiss the possibility of erosion from water cascading through the gates as the primary cause of the dam’s failure, deeming it unlikely due to the dam’s design and construction quality.

As the investigation unfolds, the implications of this alleged act of sabotage further exacerbate an already volatile situation.