Chinese dissident voices rarely get far, I’m continuing what they started: Badiucao

Chinese dissident artist-activist Badiucao, in an interview with TVP World, delved deep into the essence of his thought-provoking exhibition “Tell China’s Story Well” hosted at the Ujazdowski Castle Centre for Contemporary Art in Warsaw. The artist passionately delivers a searing critique of China’s political landscape through his stirring artwork, fearlessly challenging the sanitized narrative championed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).



Badiucao hailed Poland’s audacity in giving his exhibition a home, undeterred by the oppressive pressure and incessant censorship attempts from the Chinese government. His voice rang with appreciation as he acknowledged the formidable courage it took for Poland to facilitate the emergence of an alternative narrative.

Badiucao’s daring artwork subverts the visual language of communist propaganda, laying bare the painful realities of free speech suppression and rampant human rights violations. With an earnest plea in his voice, he shared his hope that his art might trigger silenced conversations, sparking much-needed dialogue on these difficult issues.

Quoting the poignant last words of the whistle-blowing doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic, “a healthy society should not only have one voice,” Badiucao underscored the far-reaching implications of Chinese censorship. He stressed that his art serves to narrate a more truthful and less sanitized tale of China’s politics.

Expressing a deep-seated love for his home country and its people, Badiucao spoke on the disconnect between the Chinese government and its citizens. He stated that the unelected Chinese government does not truly represent the voices or carry the will of the people it governs.

Through his stirring exhibition in Warsaw, Badiucao continues to earn international acclaim, his provocative artwork fearlessly challenging political discourse. The interview serves as a powerful testament to the vital role of art in confronting dominant narratives, empowering silenced voices, and resonating with hearts across the world.