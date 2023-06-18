17th National March for Life and Family takes to Warsaw streets in spite of rain

The rainy weather did not put off thousands of participants of the National March for Life and Family that took place in Warsaw on Sunday. The main event, which brings together pro-life activists and advocates of a traditional family model, was organized in the Polish capital for the 17th time, with similar events held throughout the country.

This year’s March was organized under the slogan “Children are the Future of Poland”. The participants carried banners extolling the value of life, colorful balloons, and white-and-red flags, including a Polish flag 100 meters in length carried by several dozens of attendees.

“We want to give a testimony that having children is not just a burden brought about by raising them, the financial costs, and limitations on personal growth and career, but it is also a gift for both the spouses and the society at large,” Paweł Ozdoba, head of the Life and Family Center, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Ozdoba pointed out that “a decreasing number of young people are deciding to establish families and have offspring, which affects demographic indicators,” which in turn, he assessed, “will cause Poland to have sub-replacement fertility rates.”

“Today’s event is not only a chance to promote family, but also to show that a certain cultural model remains relevant,” he said.

The March was also attended by government officials, including the Secretary of State with the Chancellery of the President of Poland Andrzej Dera, and the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Piotr Uściński.

“We need initiatives like these because they show what precious value family has. They show that there really are a lot of people for who each and every life has value,” Uściński, who attended the March with his son, told PAP.

“In order for children to be our future, we must mold them properly,” said Barbara Nowak, the head of Małopolskie Province Education Authority. “We must convey to them the wisdom, the historical achievements, and our traditions passed down to us by our parents and grandparents.”

Barbara Nowak stressed that Poles should also actively participate in social life.

“One cannot expect some politician will do something that we are supposed to do ourselves,” she said.

“Everyone must hear that we want our children to be safe from ideologies according to which children can just pick their gender,” she specified.

The first March for Life and Family was organized in 2006 in Warsaw. Since then, similar marches began to be organized in 150 cities and towns across the country, and the number continues to increase annually. Last year’s demonstration in Warsaw was attended by about 10,000 people. The event is also attended by elderly and single people, members of various movements and associations, clergy, and public officials.

Not just a national march

The march was also attended by families and activists from abroad.

“We came here with our children from Slovakia in order to give a testimony of our faith in God and our attachment to the value that family is,” said one couple.

The special guests of the March were pro-life leaders, Pamela Delgado from Colombia and Čunović from Germany, who heads the 40 Days for Life campaign.

Čunović said that “in international law, there is no such thing as a right to abortion, nor a necessity for countries to adopt such a law; there is however an obligation [in international law] to protect life from the moment of inception.”

“Neither the European Union nor liberal governments can dictate to Poland what it is to do in the matter,” he stressed, adding that “abortion is the killing of an innocent, unborn child.”

“Eugenic law demands children are killed without any restriction, even older children if they are ill, as well as the elderly. This is the agenda of the culture of death. It is a diabolical self-destruction,” Čunović said.

Distinguishing between good and evil

The March concluded with a service at the Holy Cross Basilica, with Father Professor Robert Skrzypczak presiding over the mass, in his sermon stressed that “the awareness of evil is becoming blurred in the conscience of many people.”

“Acceptance for the termination of pregnancy by mentality, mores, even by law, is a telltale sign of an incredibly dangerous moral crisis,” said Father Skrzypczak, and quoted St John Paul II, who in his 1995 “Evangelium Vitae” encyclical said that the result is that “[conscience] is finding it increasingly difficult to distinguish between good and evil in what concerns the basic value of human life.”

He said that “the real problem of the world is bigger than abortion or poverty, climate change or the collapse of the family.”

“We ourselves are the problem,” said Father Skrzypczak, pointing out that many people find it hard to live with another person, whom they view as limiting, constraining, or depriving them of freedom, while at the same time unable to accept living in solitude.