The meaning of de-escalation: surrender of the free to the smug elites

LVIV, UKRAINE—I would like to share with you four images from Ukraine this past week: 1. In Kyiv, the president of South Africa lectures “both sides to find peace.” 2. In Lviv, on the cobbled streets, seven people sit in silence for an hour, contemplating the death of Olek, a poet-soldier, at the hands of the Russians. 3. Down in Kherson, the chief rabbi of Ukraine, crawls on the ground under shelling while he delivers aid to victims of Russia’s dam destruction. 4. Back in Lviv, a dozen American men and women in their 50s and 60s teach English every day for a month, despite the sound of air-raid sirens and the ever-present threat of missiles.

Some whine about wokism, but Ukraine truly fights for freedom

The person in the first image, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, does not understand what those in the other three scenes do.

“This war must be settled and there should be peace through negotiations,” the South African president told reporters in Kyiv on June 16. He’d only been here a few hours and already thought he knew decisively what to do. Smugly, he spoke of Russia’s war on Ukraine as some sort of natural disaster, a tornado foisted upon Ukraine by some unknown, godly force. “We argue that there must be de-escalation on both sides,” he said.

“De-escalation.” What does de-escalation mean for Ukrainians? Does it mean that people like Olek should hide in their cellars or escape to Monte Carlo or London instead of facing the fight, while Russia destroys Ukraine’s Russian-speaking cities? Does it mean that those English teachers should stay put in North Carolina instead of traveling to a war zone to equip Ukrainians with a stronger power to shout to the world their message of freedom? Should the rabbi have likewise stayed in his synagogue in Kyiv while people drown from the Russian destruction? If a woman is being raped, would you say that both she and the rapist need to de-escalate?

Anyone who ever calls for Ukraine to de-escalate, regardless of what they say, believes neither in democracy nor in decency. As King George VI said in his famed elocution accurately portrayed in the film The King’s Speech, those calling for Ukraine to de-escalate only believe “[in] the mere primitive doctrine that ‘might is right.’”

Yes, to challenge such might is scary, but as Ukrainians and those who have crossed the border to help have shown, fear can be faced.

“If I am bombed, well, it’s the Lord’s plan,” said one of the American women here to teach English. In a genteel Southern drawl she described attending mass in the Greek Catholic, devout city of Lviv. Her eyes filled with tears.

“When I think of my problems back home, or how lightly we take our faith and then I stand in the church here, in this time—.” Her words trailed off but her tears and smile conveyed the meaning.

President Ramaphosa of South Africa also smiled as he visited Kyiv, but he offered no tears. Perhaps he is governing under the influence of Russia. But Russia clearly doesn’t respect him: Moscow’s forces sent 12 missiles to the Kyiv region during his visit, a special treat the Russians dare not offer when leaders of NATO-member nations are in the Ukrainian capital.

Everyone who lives, works, volunteers here in Ukraine knows the hell of those regular attacks and knows clearly that Moscow is the cause of that hell. The chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, tweeted these words after he survived Russian shelling while bringing supplies to those affected by Moscow’s destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam:

“Do you know, how it is to live when air raid sirens appear almost every night, missiles fly to peaceful towns, [and] military drones explode inside apartment buildings?! This has long become an everyday reality. People! Don’t forget Ukraine, stay with Ukraine! Continue to help Ukraine!”

Back in Lviv, among those seven people gathered at a café in somber silence to remember Olek, the poet-warrior, no one said, “can’t we just de-escalate?” On the contrary, they want to win more than ever. They know they must make victory happen soon, before more heroes and innocents die.

“It’s the counter-offensive, it must be slow and steady to be effective. But there will be lots of death and pain. It won’t be flashy. It will be hard to get good headlines, but slowly and steadily we will push back,” a soldier friend of Olek’s told me.

For Ukrainians, steadfast resistance in the face of evil is a necessity.

“Democracy, for us, is like food,” a Ukrainian friend told me amid the mourning of Olek. “Without it, we will die.”

The South African president does not understand what those in these other scenes do: If Ukraine makes any compromise, relaxes at all, then Russia will continue in its mission to destroy not just people but the idea of freedom in this land. It’s not easy, but Ukrainians are holding onto freedom not ease.

Another person who seems not to understand: “They’ve got to meet the same standards,” President Joe Biden said on June 17 when asked if Ukraine would be welcome into Nato. “So we’re not going to make it easy.” Individual Ukrainians and individual Westerners who come here, unlike the glad-handing, lecturing politicians, are actually risking everything to live freely. Breezy lecturing by bystanders of the valiant is a cloak that hides weakness and fear.

As King George VI said, we must not live in the “bondage of fear.” It takes heroes, from Ukrainian soldiers all the way to American retiree volunteers, to stand in the face of that fearful evil and say, “However long it takes, we will resist!”

Joe Lindsley is editor of UkrainianFreedomNews.com. You can listen here to his reports from Ukraine delivered every weekday of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Chicago’s WGN Radio with Bob Sirott.