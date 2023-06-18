Blinken visits Beijing in hopes to ease U.S.-China diplomatic tensions

Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, embarked on a landmark visit to Beijing, marking the first appearance of a high-ranking American diplomat in China in half a decade. His journey comes amidst a cold political climate and scant expectations of resolution over numerous ongoing issues between the world’s leading economies.

The February trip had previously been delayed due to a suspected intrusion of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace. Blinken’s visit now places him as the highest-ranking U.S. official to set foot on Chinese soil since the Biden administration took office in 2021.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang welcomed Blinken at the entrance of a villa within the Diaoyutai State Guest House grounds, an uncustomary greeting deviating from the traditional indoor reception. Subsequent to their brief informal conversation and customary handshake, they retreated into a meeting room, refraining from further comment to the press.

Their meeting stretched on for five and a half hours, the State Department noted, eventually transitioning to a working dinner. Hua Chunying, China’s assistant foreign minister who was also in attendance, expressed hope via Twitter that the meeting might help realign China-U.S. relations according to the two Presidents’ agreement in Bali.

Throughout his stay, Blinken is anticipated to engage with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, and possibly President Xi Jinping himself. Despite hopes being tempered regarding substantial advancements during this trip, U.S. officials have conveyed that Blinken’s central objective is to forge lasting, open lines of communication to prevent escalating tensions from turning into conflict.

Blinken’s journey is expected to lay groundwork for more bilateral meetings between the nations, potentially involving key figures like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. This could even serve as a precursor to future summit meetings between Xi and Biden.

The rising tension that followed a Chinese balloon’s flight over the U.S. after a briefly comforting first face-to-face meeting between Xi and Biden has underscored the critical need for such high-level communication.

The global community is eyeing Blinken’s visit closely, aware that any escalating discord between the superpowers could significantly impact various aspects from global trade practices to financial markets and supply chains.

The Secretary of State’s visit is viewed as a crucial step in reducing the risk of misjudgement and cooling down the worsening relationship. Concerns have been particularly heightened due to China’s perceived reluctance to participate in routine military dialogues with Washington.

Blinken clarified that his trip aimed at three main objectives: establishing crisis management mechanisms, advancing U.S. and allied interests while addressing related issues, and exploring potential areas of cooperation. Issues related to detained U.S. citizens in China on supposed politically driven charges are also expected to be on the table.

Despite the optimism, U.S. officials have warned against lofty expectations of success from this visit, underscoring the complexity of current bilateral relations.