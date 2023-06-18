Ukrainian forces reportedly made gains on two fronts

Ukrainian forces reportedly gained ground on two fronts in its counter-offensive. In southern Zaporizhzhia, they recaptured the village of Piatykhatky, their first success on that front since the counter-offensive began. Russian-installed official, Vladimir Rogov, confirmed Ukrainian forces’ entrenched position despite heavy fire. The situation remains tense with ongoing heavy fighting.



The recapture of Piatykhatky signifies a significant turning point in the conflict. Reports suggest this gain boosts Ukrainian forces’ morale and shifts the dynamics on the ground.

Simultaneously, in the southern region of Kherson, Ukrainian forces launched an attack on a major ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk. According to Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, the strike was successful and resulted in the destruction of the depot.

The village of Rykove, where the depot was located, lies just 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Henichesk. The Ukrainian media shared videos showing a massive plume of smoke rising from the depot, accompanied by the sounds of powerful explosions. The attack dealt a significant blow to Russian forces in the region and demonstrated Ukraine’s determination to disrupt their operations.

Russia has claimed to be inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian forces, with Vladimir Putin asserting that Ukraine stands no chance of success in its counter-offensive. However, Ukraine’s recent gains in the Donetsk region and the recapture of Piatykhatky, combined with the successful destruction of the ammunition depot near Henichesk, suggest that the situation may be in Ukraine’s favor.