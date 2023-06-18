Intel on spending spree, announces another huge investment in Israel

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp will spend USD 25 billion on a new factory in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, calling it the largest-ever international investment in the country.

The factory in Kiryat Gat is due to open in 2027, to operate through 2035 at least and to employ thousands of people, Israel’s Finance Ministry said. Under the deal Intel will pay a 7.5% tax rate, up from the current 5%, the ministry added.

During its almost five decades of operations in Israel, Intel has grown to become the country’s largest privately held employer and exporter and a leader of the local electronics and information industry, according to the company’s website.

In 2017, Intel bought Israel-based Mobileye Global Inc, which develops and deploys advanced driver-assistance systems, for USD 15 billion. Intel took Mobileye public last year.

Intel’s investment to boost Poland’s technological development, says expert

Thanks to Intel’s new plant, which is to be built in south-western Poland, the country will enter the league of states with the highest level of…

see more

Announcing the deal in televised remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu said “this morning we announce that an agreement has been reached between the global company Intel and the Ministry of Finance. A huge and unprecedented investment by Intel in a chip plant that will utilize the most advanced technology in the world.

“This is a plant in which the investment will amount to 25 billion dollars, which is 90 billion shekels. If I’m not mistaken, this is the largest investment ever made in the State of Israel. This is a tremendous expression of confidence in Israel’s economy and shows precisely the power of the free economy we have built here, and the technological economy that is developing here,” Netanyahu added.

In a statement, Intel said its Israel operations had “played a crucial role” in the company’s global success.

“Our intention to expand manufacturing capacity in Israel is driven by our commitment to meeting future manufacturing needs … and we appreciate the continued support of the Israeli government,” it said.

Intel has been operating in Israel since Dov Frohman, an Israeli electrical engineer and business executive, founded the Israeli branch of the company in 1974 in a small office in Haifa.

On Friday, the company announced its plan to invest USD 4.6 bn in its new semiconductor integration and testing facility in south-western Poland, aiming to create 2,000 jobs there.